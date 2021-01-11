Arts & Entertainment

John Reilly, veteran actor and 'General Hospital' alum, dies at 86

Soap opera Fans mourning the loss of a beloved star. Veteran actor John Reilly passing away Saturday night.

His long list of daytime TV credits includes General Hospital, Passions, and Sunset Beach.

He got his start in television in the 1960s with roles on "Gun Smoke" and later starred in six episodes of "Dallas."

One of his daughters shared the news on social media saying " the brightest light in the world has gone out."

Reilly was 86.
