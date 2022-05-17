Mount Vernon man allegedly hit kitten with broomstick, threw it against wall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11858334" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ideas from "The Great Replacement Theory" filled a racist screed supposedly posted by Payton Gendron, the teen accused of killing 10 in Buffalo.

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- A Mount Vernon man is facing animal cruelty charges after authorities say he broke the femur bone of an 8-week-old kitten.SPCA Westchester announced Tuesday that their Humane Law Enforcement Unit had arrested Erby Charlemagne.Authorities responded to his home after receiving a call that a kitten was hit with a broomstick.Officials say the investigation revealed that Charlemagne hit the kitten, weighing 1.3 pounds, with three broomstick and threw the animal into a wall.The kitten was immediately rushed to a local veterinary hospital for medical attention.At the animal hospital, it was discovered the kitten's femur was broken.Veterinarians also reported neurological deficits consistent with blunt force trauma."We will never understand how someone could be so cruel to an innocent animal," SPCA Westchester Executive Director Shannon Laukhuf said. "We hope this poor, defenseless kitten can recover from this vicious act."If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect, call the Police or the SPCA Westchester's Confidential Animal Cruelty Hotline at 914-941-7797.----------