NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams traveling to Ghana to pray

Adams is going to Ghana and will be there until December 8.
His spokesperson says it's a spiritual journey to pray.
MORE NEWS: Fauci says omicron variant will 'inevitably' arrive in US
Despite concerns over the new variant, Adams says that he is not afraid.
The mayor-elect is fully vaccinated and has his booster shot.
Current Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday night he supports Adams' trip, saying it "absolutely makes sense."
"This is very emotionally and personally important to him - as he said, spiritual, really," de Blasio said.
The mayor said travel is okay for the fully vaccinated.
City Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi advised Adams to get tested before and after travel and to get a booster shot, which the mayor-elect got recently.
Adams' announcement comes on the heels of New York City health officials issuing a new mask advisory on Monday, strongly recommending all residents -- regardless of vaccination status -- wear masks in all public indoor settings ahead of expected cases of the new omicron variant of COVID-19.
Mayor de Blasio, Adams, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul all addressed concerns over the new variant, which was first identified by scientists in southern Africa.
City officials say scientists have yet to confirm any cases of omicron in New York City, but they anticipate cases of the newest variant to begin popping up.
