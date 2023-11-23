NYC Mayor Eric Adams accused of sex assault in 1993: court filing

The woman who filed the lawsuit claims the alleged incident happened in 1993.

NEW YORK CITY -- A woman accused New York Mayor Eric Adams of sexually assaulting her in 1993, according to a new court filing.

The woman filed a summons under New York's Adult Survivors Act that names Adams, the NYPD and two unknown entities as defendants.

Adams was a police captain and the filing said the two were working for the city at the time.

"Plaintiff was sexually assaulted by Defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York in 1993 while they both worked for the City of New York," the summons said.

"The claims brought here allege intentional and negligent acts and omissions for physical, psychological, and other injuries suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute sexual offenses."

The summons is a precursor to a complaint that would lay out details of the alleged assault.

The Adult Survivors Act took effect in 2022 and expires at midnight. It eliminated the statute of limitations for sex abuse accusers to file suit.

"The mayor does not know who this person is. If they ever met, he doesn't recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim."

According to a source, the NYPD has no record of the woman working for the police department.

