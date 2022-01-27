Mayor Eric Adams vows change amid surge of NYC violence

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was obvious during ABC7NY's televised mayoral debate in October -- Eric Adams was confident he would win the election, and clearly, felt he was about to enter an arena of being New York City's 110th mayor.

That represented some sort of profound calling: To help the nation's biggest city get through the pandemic and start to rebuild and fight the insanity that had become gun violence.

Nearly a month into office, Mayor Adams seems to feel that even more profoundly.

If you live in NYC, no matter who you voted for in the race for mayor, it's safe to say that virtually everyone is rooting for the new mayor to tackle crime, stop the gun insanity, and get this city back in business. Again.

Bill Ritter interviewed Mayor Adams for "Up Close on Sunday at 11 a.m.

It was a conversation -- the kind of discussion that can lead to understanding the thinking of a leader and the reasons he's proposing changes in how to fight crime.

Watch "Up Close" on Sunday at 11 a.m.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams unveils New York City's 'Blueprint for Safety' to combat violence
CeFaan Kim reports that New York City Mayor Eric Adams is unveiling his new plan to stop gun violence, called the "Blueprint for Safety."



