Mayor Adams to highlight homelessness, migrant crisis in State of the City address

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams will deliver his State of the City address Wednesday, with new numbers expected on the city's homeless population.

This year, those numbers are expected to grow because of the influx of asylum seekers looking for shelter.

On Tuesday night, city outreach workers and volunteers combed through the boroughs trying to spot anyone sleeping outside. This is part of the Homeless Outreach Population Estimate, or HOPE count, the city's annual street homelessness census that Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom says will include migrants sleeping on streets.

Last January's estimate was just over 4,000 people.

The Adams administration says 172,400 people have come through their intake system since the spring of 2022, with 67,500 still in their care. A 30-day shelter limit is in place for the migrants, which Adams says is critical to maintaining capacity in the shelter system.

"This is not sustainable for us to just continue, 172,000 now have come through our system. Imagine if we had no policy at all. It's unbelievable that people think that New York City taxpayers can pick up this task forever without any type of policy in place. This was a smart policy of telling people, listen, you have to become self-sustaining," Adams said.

Many migrants can be seen on streets near Tompkins Square Park, which has become a popular spot near a reticketing site for those who still need assistance after being pushed out of a shelter.

"The question that we should really ask, are we saying that we should have kept 168,000 that traveled through our system should we have kept them? We're under 100,000 now. Over 50, over 60 percent of the people who have arrived here were able to become self-sustaining through reticketing and using intense service for them," Adams said.

The city's tally of homelessness is federally mandated. It aims to give a clear picture to the amount of people experiencing homelessness, but also assesses how much federal funding the city should receive for operating its homeless shelters.

