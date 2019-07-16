Eric Garner death: Family to meet with prosecutors as deadline for charges looms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On the day before the statue of limitations is to expire on a federal civil rights investigation into Eric Garner's death, his family has been summoned to meet with federal prosecutors in Downtown Brooklyn Tuesday morning.
Wednesday is the five year anniversary of Garner's death, and the expiration of the window for federal prosecutors to file federal civil rights charges against Officer Daniel Pantaleo.
The federal government has been widely expected to allow the window of opportunity to expire with no action taken.
Meanwhile, New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill is expected to soon determine Pantaleo's future in the department following an administrative hearing.
Pantaleo, 33, is accused of recklessly utilizing a banned chokehold to subdue Garner during a 2014 arrest on Staten Island for allegedly selling loose cigarettes.
Garner, 43, was heard on videos repeating "I can't breathe" 11 times before becoming unresponsive.
Pantaleo has denied using any inappropriate force in trying to subdue Garner.
A state grand jury cleared him of criminal conduct in 2014, but a federal investigation into the death remains open.
