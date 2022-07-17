eric garner

Bay Street renamed 'Eric Garner Way' to commemorate 8 years since Garner's death

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eric Garner's family and friends gathered this weekend to commemorate the eight-year anniversary of his death at a street renaming on Staten Island.

Sunday marks eight years since Eric Garner was killed by police after being put in an illegal chokehold.

Garner stopped breathing while police continued to use unnecessary force during their arrest.

Officers said he was selling untaxed cigarettes on the street.

Garner died at the corner of Bay Street and Victory Boulevard on Staten Island's north shore.

Garner's loved ones and supporters gathered on Saturday to rename Bay Street 'Eric Garner Way' in his honor.

"I've prayed for this day for eight years and now it's come to pass," said Garner's mother, Gwen Carr. "We haven't gotten complete justice but this is a step in the right direction. And I think everyone who helped me to get to this day."

His death brought countless protests across the city and the United States calling for police reform.

Garner's pleas of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Three years after Garner's death former police commissioner James O'Neill did fire officer Daniel Pantaleo who performed the chokehold.

In 2020 former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a comprehensive bill package addressing police reform and outlawed the use of a chokehold by police.

ALSO READ | Thousands of NYC monkeypox vaccine appointments filled in just 7 minutes
EMBED More News Videos

Demand continues to outpace supply when it comes to the monkeypox vaccine in New York City. Marcus Solis has more.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societystaten islanderic garnerstreet renamingpolice brutality
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ERIC GARNER
NY court to hear arguments over public inquiry into Garner's death
Cop fired in Eric Garner's death, loses lawsuit to get job back
Judge orders judicial inquiry into 2014 death of Eric Garner
George Floyd's brother, Eric Garner's mother on hand for BLM mural painting in NJ
TOP STORIES
Rising tide of COVID cases curbs Staten Island Ferry runs
5 wounded, 3 critically, in separate shootings in Yonkers
Killed by a Russian missile, 4-year-old girl is buried
3 more monkeypox vaccination sites open in NYC
Report on the Uvalde school massacre to be released Sunday
AccuWeather: Humid with stray storms
Experts combing site of fiery plane crash in Greece
Show More
NYPD sergeant fires weapon after gunfire erupts in Bronx
4 people hurt after fire tears through apartment building in Bronx
New lawsuit claims Skittles are 'unsafe' to eat
Man wanted for 2 sex attacks in Manhattan
Police: Man falls from apartment while trying to clean window
More TOP STORIES News