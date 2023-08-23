Eric LeGrand hosts $1,000 giveaway for New Jersey teachers

Two teachers in New Jersey won a $1,000 prize as part of LeGrand's effort to spotlight and honor teachers. Darla Miles has the story.

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Eric LeGrand, former Rutgers football player turned philanthropist gave back to New Jersey teachers in a big way Tuesday.

Dozens of teachers from various school districts gathered at Legrand Coffee House in Woodbridge for a giveaway.

LeGrand partnered with Schoolfundr and the Teachers' Insurance Plan of New Jersey to give $1,000 to two teachers.

"My teacher friends tell me how much money they spend out of pocket," LeGrand said. "I was blown away at what they spend."

Nikki Karas, who is a physical education teacher in Perth Amboy, took home one of the giant checks.

"This is going to be my sixth year in Perth Amboy," Karas said. "The kids know I spend a lot of money on them and I'm actually switching classrooms this year, so this is a huge thing for me."

On average, teachers spend $520 of their own money on classroom expenses each year.

"Teachers are begging for supplies," said Nicholas Ferroni an advocate and history teacher.

LeGrand launched his foundation in 2023. In the last decade he has helped raise more than $1 million.

