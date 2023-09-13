Former NYC Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich surrendera to Manhattan DA on bribery charges

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Former New York City Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich has surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney on bribery charges.

Ulrich resigned from the Adams administration in November after the district attorney's office questioned him and seized his cell phone.

He is one of approximately five people expected to be charged in an ongoing investigation.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will hold a 1 p.m. news conference in Lower Manhattan.

Ulrich is expected to be arraigned Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

