NYPD searching for male prisoner who escaped police custody at Bellevue Hospital

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a male prisoner who escaped from their custody in Manhattan on Saturday morning.
Authorities say it happened at 4 a.m. in Kips Bay as the 23-year-old was getting treatment for a stabbing at Bellevue Hospital.
Police realized the man had an active summons warrant for a traffic violation and so he was placed into their custody.
According to police, the man snuck out a door wearing a gray hoodie with red lettering, gray sweatpants and no shoes.
