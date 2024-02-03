NYPD searching for male prisoner who escaped police custody at Bellevue Hospital

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a male prisoner who escaped from their custody in Manhattan on Saturday morning.

Authorities say it happened at 4 a.m. in Kips Bay as the 23-year-old was getting treatment for a stabbing at Bellevue Hospital.

Police realized the man had an active summons warrant for a traffic violation and so he was placed into their custody.

According to police, the man snuck out a door wearing a gray hoodie with red lettering, gray sweatpants and no shoes.

