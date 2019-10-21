Ex-boyfriend convicted in correction officer's execution-style murder in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- The ex-boyfriend of a correction officer who was killed execution-style in Brooklyn three years ago was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday.
Keon Richmond faces 40 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in the death of 25-year-old Alastasia Bryan, who he ambushed and shot five times as she sat in her car in Bergen Beach as she was preparing to drive to Rikers Island for work on December 4, 2016.
"This defendant meticulously planned this cowardly and cold-blooded killing, tracking Officer Alastasia Bryan's movements and executing her during an evening ambush," District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "Her life was taken far too soon and hopefully, her heartbroken family, friends and fellow correction officers find some measure of justice in the jury's verdict."
The 37-year-old Richmond was able to track the victim's movements using a GPS tracking device registered with his name and cell phone number that he placed on her car three days before the shooting.
After shooting Bryan, Richmond fled the scene in a Hyundai Elantra, which had license plates registered to his then girlfriend, 26-year-old Shirley Mejia.
Two days after the murder, Mejia allegedly paid to have the car stored at a mechanic's shop in New Jersey, and Richmond removed the plates. Cell site records, surveillance video and other electronic data placed Richmond at the scene of the homicide at the time of the murder and captured his flight to New Jersey after the shooting.
Mejia was charged with first- and third-degree hindering prosecution, and her case is pending trial. She faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.
