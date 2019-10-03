Ex-husband sought after women run over, slashed with machete in Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- A woman discovered dead in a Bronx street appears to have been slashed and run over, according to authorities, who are now looking for her ex-husband.
Police say the 58-year-old victim was found unconscious with multiple lacerations to her body on Ellsworth Avenue in the Throggs Neck section just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
She was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.
Detectives are looking for her 62-year-old ex-husband, who they believe slashed her with a machete before running her over.
He then fled the scene.
Their names have not yet been released.
