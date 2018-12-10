FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) --The victim of a violent attack on a Queens subway train is now speaking out about the incident.
The attack happened November 30th on a Manhattan-bound E train heading to the Forest Hills Station.
The victim spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News. She had just gotten on the E train and was killing time with her friend.
"We were making Snapchats, that's what we always do," she said. "We were making Snapchats, she gave me a kiss on the cheek."
What happened next would result in a fractured spine and fear so deep, she didn't want to appear on camera.
"I don't think I'm ever gonna get on a train again," she said.
She is just 20-years-old. After that kiss from her friend, she says a man started shouting homophobic slurs.
"He said, 'do those gay things in front of me one more time and watch what happens'", she said.
She and her friend started to walk away from the man, who was coming closer.
"I felt him right behind me, I felt a punch in my back," she said. "And it all happened so quick it was just a blur," she said.
But the attack was just beginning. "I turned around and he already had his hand on my chest and he threw me back which caused my head to hit the pole and my back hit the ground first, which fractured my spine," the woman said.
Others on the train were trying to protect her, and when the train stopped at Forest Hills, the man got out and escaped.
An ambulance came for the woman, who still wears a brace for her neck because of the fracture.
"Last week I spent the whole week crying and in excruciating pain," she said.
Her friend got video of the man and police are hoping someone will recognize him and call police.
"My hopes are that he's arrested, not for revenge, it's not what I want," said the victim. "So he won't ever do this to anyone else. I don't want someone else to feel this."
