Bill banning sale of exotic animals introduced in NY after petting zoo sold kanagroos, sloths

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A bill introduced in the New York State Senate would officially ban exotic animals from being imported and sold as pets.

New York State Senator Monica Martinez sponsors the bill that would expand the definition of wild and exotic animals to prohibit the sales of animals that should be kept in the wild.

This bill came about after an illegal petting zoo on Long Island started selling exotic animals including sloths and kangaroos as pets, according to the justification statement.

The hope is that the bill closes the loophole that allows the sale of certain exotic animals based on the definition currently being used.

The definition would be expanded to say that exotic animals are defined as "a wild animal with an origin of a different continent," according to the bill.

It would then add those animals to the "non-companion" animal list that can't be bought or sold as domestic pets.

If the bill passes it will go into effect immediately.

