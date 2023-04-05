Health officials are investigating claims that a high school in Jersey City served expired food to students.

Health inspector found expired meat from 2017 at Ferris High School in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Health officials are investigating claims that a high school in Jersey City served expired food to students.

Jersey City's Former Deputy Director of Food Services Chris Sarullo exposed findings during a health inspection at Ferris High School.

"The thought this food could have been served to the students of the Jersey City school district makes me sick," Sarullo said at a school board meeting where he presented photographs of the food.

A city health inspector found boxes of expired meat on March 28 including ready-to-cook turkey roast with labels from 2017, 2018 and 2019 and some breakfast items with best-by dates over a year old.

The inspector asked the school to immediately toss out all expired products.

Sarullo said the Jersey City school district fired him after just three months on the job, on the same day he spoke at the school board meeting.

"They said I couldn't get the product out," Sarullo said. "Why was it sitting there for so long? How was I supposed to get rid of it in my short three months."

He believes his firing was retaliatory.

Sarullo contacted city health inspectors and the city confirms all expired and outdated food has been discarded.

"About three times I drank milk that had that expired tangy taste to it," Ferris High School student Jahlil Wright said.

Eyewitness News reached out to School Superintendent Norma Fernandez for comment and received no answer.

ALSO READ | What does indictment mean for Trump?

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip