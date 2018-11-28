Explosion levels New Jersey home, damages high school

A house exploded in northwestern New Jersey Tuesday night, leveling the property and damaging a high school across the street.It happened just before 11 p.m. at a home on Grumm Road in Hardyston, Sussex County, rattling nearby residents.No one was home at the time, and no injuries were reported.While the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, the Sussex County Prosecutor's Office is said to be looking into above-ground propane tanks that were on the property. Authorities said one was about 30 percent full of fuel and the other about 20 percent full before the explosion.Residents in neighboring towns reported hearing the blast and called 911, with some initially believing it to be an earthquake."I think the house next door to me blew up.""Yeah, everybody, everybody...Do you see a fire, do you see a fire anywhere?""Yes, there's a fire."There are conflicting reports whether the homeowner was away on vacation or had moved out recently.The home was across the street from Wallkill Valley Regional High School, and debris may have cracked windows at the school.The school was closed Wednesday and will also be closed again on Thursday. The 8th grade and freshman dance has also been canceled.The fire marshal said that they planned to be on the scene investigating all day Wednesday.----------