Extra Time: Impact of NYC budget cuts on FDNY; how to stop porch pirates

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have reaction to New York City Mayor Eric Adam's first round of budget cuts, tips to combat pesky porch pirates and a one-on-one with a comedian who is breaking barriers for people with disabilities.

Some union members of the FDNY are worried that with the onset of winter and an expected increase in fires, taking a fifth firefighter off a fire truck in 20 companies will have dangerous implications.

As it turns out, the union voted in the last contract to approve cutting back one firefighter per truck if needed.

Our data team found that last year, there were 286 more fires a month during colder months compared to warmer months. Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg has the story.

Meanwhile, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh spoke to us about the looming budget cuts and how it will impact the department.

Stopping pesky porch pirates

It's the holiday season, and unfortunately, it's also the time that porch pirates strike, stealing packages from front doors and stoops, sometimes in broad daylight. In one case on Long Island, a "scrooge" swiped a laptop just after it was delivered. But there is much more to this story. One of the suspects works for a major retail chain.

But even with the proof in black and white, the companies involved did not step up for their customer until he reached out to Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side.

Entertainer breaks barriers for people with disabilities

Maysoon Zayid was born with cerebral palsy, but that's not stopping her from kicking down barriers in entertainment.

She a comedian, actress, writer, disability activist and the co-founder of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival. Now you can add "author" to her extensive resumé. This spring she is releasing a new children's book entitled 'Shiny Misfits.' Zayid joined our show with more.

NYPD's 2024 Canine Calendar

Puppies and ponies are just some of the NYPD's four-legged partners gracing the pages of the department's canine and friends 2024 calendar. All the proceeds directly benefit police foundation programs that work to build bridges with community.

Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson got the chance to meet some of the stars of the calendar.

