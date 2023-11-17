Extra Time: Scathing report on George Santos; Mayor Adams addresses youth mental health

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, have the latest on a new, scathing report from the House Ethics Committee on Rep. George Santos.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, have the latest on a new, scathing report from the House Ethics Committee on Rep. George Santos.

The committee says it found substantial evidence the freshman lawmaker from Long Island broke the law.

The committee says Santos used money meant for his campaign to pay down his personal credit cards and debts. It says thousands of dollars went to luxury goods, beauty items from Sephora, and for a subscription to a site that features pornography.

The report finds Santos used campaign funds during trips to Las Vegas and Atlantic City, and that he used a campaign debit card at different spas, both noted as "botox" in expense spread sheets.

Santos denies any wrongdoing, but he says he will not seek re-election.

Eyewitness News reporter Chanteé Lans has been closely following all the twists and turns in this story. We also take a look at what could happen next.

Mayor Adams addresses youth mental health

The Adams administration is addressing mental health for teenagers. It launched a free, tele-mental health service called "Teen Space." In the wake of the pandemic, we know that cases of anxiety and depression have increased, particularly among young people. Teen Space will be available to all new York City teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 years old at no cost. It will launch this month, and will allow New York City teens to connect with a licensed therapist through phone, video and text.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan joined Extra Time with more.

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.