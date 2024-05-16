Extra Time: Sen. Bob Menendez on trial for corruption, "micropreemie" baby defies odds

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez's corruption trial has started with opening statements as prosecutors allege he sold his power

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News, we discuss New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial, have a live sit down with New York Magazine journalist Andrew Rice to break down the latest developments in the Donald Trump hush money trial, and take a look at an odds-defying preemie who was not expected to survive.

Federal prosecutors in the case against the New Jersey senator said that Menendez's power in office was for sale.

He allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in the form of cash, gold, cars, and mortgage payments. But the senator is maintaining his innocence

"This is a case about a public official who put greed first," Lara Pomerantz, assistant U.S. attorney, said during opening statements. "What was his price? Gold."

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

Trump Trial

Journalist Andrew Rice joined 'Extra Time' to break down the testimony of Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen. Much like the goal with Stormy Daniels' fiery testimony, lawyers for the former president look to discredit Cohen as a reliable witness. He admitted on the stand that he would like to see Trump jailed.

Rice also gave his opinion on the nuts and bolts of the case and how either side could come out victorious in the end.

Miracle Preemie

A baby has defied the after doctors said her chances of survival after birth were very slim.

That's because baby Nyla was born at just 22 weeks following her mother's pre-eclampsia diagnosis. She weighed in at just over 1 pound, which classified her as a micro-preemie.

After a staggering six-month hospital stay, Nyla was finally discharged, weighing in at a healthy 10 pounds.

