Extra Time: Michael Cohen on the defense, turmoil as Miss USA resignations mount

Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen faced another round of grilling in the Stormy Daniels hush money criminal trial.

In this edition of Eyewitness News, we break down the growing turmoil at the Miss USA organization as resignations from contestants and previous winners mount, ABC's political correspondent Rick Klein joins the show to give an outlook on the upcoming presidential debates between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump and we also discuss defense lawyers for the ex-commander-in-chief attempting to discredit Michael Cohen in court.

In this edition of Eyewitness News, we break down the growing turmoil at the Miss USA organization as resignations from contestants and previous winners mount, ABC's political correspondent Rick Klein joins the show to give an outlook on the upcoming presidential debates between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump and we also discuss defense lawyers for the ex-commander-in-chief attempting to discredit Michael Cohen in court. Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen faced another round of grilling in the Stormy Daniels hush money criminal trial.

In this edition of Eyewitness News, we break down the growing turmoil at the Miss USA organization as resignations from contestants and previous winners mount, ABC's political correspondent Rick Klein joins the show to give an outlook on the upcoming presidential debates between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump and we also discuss defense lawyers for the ex-commander-in-chief attempting to discredit Michael Cohen in court. Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen faced another round of grilling in the Stormy Daniels hush money criminal trial.

In this edition of Eyewitness News, we break down the growing turmoil at the Miss USA organization as resignations from contestants and previous winners mount, ABC's political correspondent Rick Klein joins the show to give an outlook on the upcoming presidential debates between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump and we also discuss defense lawyers for the ex-commander-in-chief attempting to discredit Michael Cohen in court. Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen faced another round of grilling in the Stormy Daniels hush money criminal trial.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News, we break down growing turmoil at the Miss USA organization as resignations from contestants and previous winners mount, ABC's political correspondent Rick Klein joins the show to give an outlook on the upcoming presidential debates between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump and we also discuss defense lawyers for the ex-commander-in-chief attempting to discredit Michael Cohen in court.

There is growing concern around the Miss USA organization, particularly after the 2023 winner, Noelia Voigt, gave up her crown, citing mental health issues. Miss Teen USA champion, 17-year-old UmaSofia Srivastava, also submitted her resignation and said the organization no longer aligned with her personal values.

Both women alleged they were subjected to toxic work environments but details are sparse as they are tied into confidentiality agreements.

Former Miss New York, USA Thatiana Diaz joined the show to discuss her experience in the organization.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Michael Cohen Grilled Again

Lawyers for Donald Trump had one goal in mind during their continued scathing cross examination of the his former fixer: paint him as unreliable.

Cohen was questioned about taking secret recordings of a slew of individuals, including the former president. He admitted to recording 95 conversations with various people. Apparently hush money expected to be paid to Stormy Daniels were among topics discussed on the tapes.

Presidential Debates

ABC's Rick Klein stopped by the show after Donald Trump and Joe Biden have agreed to square-off in a presidential debate ahead of the November election. The two are set to debate twice, once in July and again in September.

Klein talks about Commission of Presidential Debates and their response to the latest developments and of the the schedule could hurt help the candidates.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.