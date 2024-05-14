Extra Time: Michael Cohen testifies in Trump's hush money trial, smoking controversy at NYC hotel

In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we break down Michael Cohen's testimony in Donald Trump's hush money case, investigate a hotel in SoHo that some guests say is mistakenly charging them a smoking fee, and discuss concerns over air quality as Canadian wildfires rage on.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney and fixer, testifies in hush money case

Michael Cohen was known as Trump's lawyer -- a pitbull defending his boss.

Today he was helping prosecutors lay out their case against Trump, giving details on how the hush money was paid to Stormy Daniels.

Cohen used his own money to make the payment, and prosecutors say Trump later repaid him. All in an effort to win the presidential election.

Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett has the latest details on Cohen's testimony and Trump's hush money trial from Lower Manhattan.

Guests of NYC hotel say they were falsely charged $500 smoking fee

As if smoking weren't bad enough for you, imagine getting charged hundreds of dollars for supposedly smoking in your hotel room.

Guests of a swanky hotel in SoHo contacted our 7 On Your Side Investigates team after they said they were wrongfully charged a $500 smoking fee. Eyewitness News found similar complaints online.

Investigative reporter Kristin Thorne has more on the investigation.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires prompting health warnings across the Upper Midwest

Meanwhile, wildfires are raging across Western Canada and causing air quality concerns in parts of the Midwest.

Firefighters are working to tame more than 100 active fires, as harmful smoke crosses the border with the U.S. Minnesota's air right now is considered unhealthy, and more states are on alert.

ABC's Tim Pulliam has more on the concerns over air quality.

