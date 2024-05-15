Extra Time: Michael Cohen grilled in Trump hush money trial; culinary arts training for migrants

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News, we discuss the fiery cross examination of Donald Trump's former fixer Michael Cohen, break down President Joe Biden's plan to increase tariffs on Chinese goods and have a live interview with Hot Bread Kitchen CEO to talk about a new culinary arts program designed for migrants.

Defense lawyers for Donald Trump grilled the ex-commander-in-chief's former fixer Michael Cohen during his second day of testimony. Their goal was to discredit Cohen as a viable witness as his testimony could very well make or break the defense's case.

The defense was able to get Cohen to admit that he'd like to see Trump jailed for his crimes after he described the breakdown in their relationship. Cohen pointed to his 2018 arrest, where he eventually pleaded guilty to a slew of charges that landed him behind bars.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Biden increases tariffs on China

President Biden has moved to hit China with a new set of major tariffs on imported goods to the sum of $18 billion. Products ranging from electric vehicles to batteries and medical equipment will also see significant increases.

The Biden administration says the increases will level the playing-field and help the resurgence of American manufacturing.

Culinary classes for migrants

Hot Bread Kitchen CEO Leslie Abbey joined the show to talk about the new New Yorkers program that not only looks provide a swath of people with a new set of skills, but could also help boost local economies.

The five-week course prepares migrant workers for a career in the food industry and puts them on a fast-track to employment.

Abbey told Eyewitness News that Hot Bread Kitchen had already been running this program for years for New Yorkers but saw an expansion opportunity that could help both the city and the influx of migrants that need work.

"The food industry offers lots of opportunities for entry level jobs and also advanced jobs as well. And we're here to help give them connections, give them training and help them get their first foot in the door," she said.

