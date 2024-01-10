Extra Time: Tri-State braces for winter storm; migrant crisis in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of Eyewitness News Extra Time, we have the latest on the winter soaker impacting the Tri-State Tuesday night, how certain areas are bracing for potential flooding, and how it all is affecting migrants in Brooklyn.

Another big storm will grow more ferocious by the hour Tuesday night.

Over the next several hours, the downpours will get heavier, the wind will pick up, and there are real worries about flooding and power outages.

The weather has already prompted nearly 2,000 migrants to be to be evacuated from Floyd Bennett Field and led to a number of school delays and closures ahead of Wednesday.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was in New Jersey, where preparations following last month's downpour remain high priority.

Winter storm arrival

Flash flood warnings were issued Tuesday evening for several parts of New Jersey as the entire Tri-State area endures the brunt of the storm.

As flooding remains the biggest concern in NJ -- specifically rivers overflowing their banks -- Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden joins to discuss preparations to prevent another scenario like last month.

Nearly 2K migrants to be evacuated from Floyd Bennett Field for night

Officials announced Tuesday that migrant families will be evacuated from Floyd Bennett Field for the night out of an abundance of caution in anticipation of the storm and high winds.

However, critics say the move will be traumatic and disruptive for families:

"This last-minute evacuation further proves that Floyd Bennett Field - a facility mired in a flood zone, miles from schools and other services - has never and will never serve as an appropriate and safe place to shelter families with children," the Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless said in a joint statement.

Joining 'Extra Time' was Christine Quinn, CEO and President of Women in Need, who said there are a number of things the city can do to help migrants on top of the growing homelessness problem.

