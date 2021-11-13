Eyewitness News Evening Update

Due to the college football, Eyewitness News at 5 and 6 p.m. are preempted. Watch the Eyewitness News Digital Update!
Here's a look at what's making headlines this Saturday.
Severe storms trigger tornado warnings, hammer Tri-State with hail, heavy rain
A quick-moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.
Police arrest suspect in rape of woman in Central Park
Police arrested a man suspected of raping a woman in Central Park. Paulie Velez, a 25-year-old homeless man, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. Saturday in Lower Manhattan.
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has arrived in New York City
This holiday season's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has safely arrived from Maryland. The 79-foot tall Norway spruce is 46-feet in diameter, weighs 12 tons, and was driven on a 115-foot-long trailer.
AccuWeather: Coldest air of the season
After a strong line of storms moved through the area on Saturday afternoon, the area will be experiencing the coldest air of the season.
