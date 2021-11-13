Storms trigger tornado warnings, hammer Tri-State with combo of rain, hail, wind

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11232542" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In New York City, the high winds downed a light pole that fell onto an M-31 city bus on 54th Street in Hell's Kitchen.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A quick moving storm triggered tornado warnings and hammered the New York City Tri-State area with heavy rain and hail Saturday.Tornado Warnings were issued for Long Island as severe storms brought hail and damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph through the area.Levittown appeared to be one of the hardest hit areas in Nassau County where wind gusts toppled a tree onto a home and ripping out a sidewalk.Over in Hewlett pictures showed trees down, a light pole snapped in half, and debris scattered on the ground. Crews came in and taped off the area for safety.Suffolk County, where tornado warnings were in effect for more than an hour, also saw its fair share of damage, with reports of multiple trees and wires impacting residents and blocking roads.Picture from an eyewitness showed extensive damage to the front of a Chipotle restaurant in Shirley.In New York City, the high winds downed a light pole that fell onto an M-31 city bus on 54th Street in Hell's Kitchen.Storms also brought quarter-size hail along with cloud-to-ground lightning as the line raced east at 50 mph.Video captured heavy hailstorms in Manhattan.Eyewitnesses also captured footage of the hailstorms as it moved through New Milford, New Jersey.