2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has arrived in New York City

By Eyewitness News
2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has arrived in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- This holiday season's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has safely arrived from Maryland.

The 79-foot tall Norway spruce is 46-feet in diameter, weighs 12 tons, and was driven on a 115-foot-long trailer.

Getting a delivery of that size into the city is not an easy task.

"We need New Jersey permits to bring it up on the turnpike, it stays overnight by the Meadowlands. We need Maryland and Delaware permits for it to travel because it's an oversized load. It has to have special permits, special escorts, police escort, obviously, for security reasons and just to get it here safe," New York Truck Escorts and Permits President Maureen Mandich said.

The tree was set to go up Saturday morning with the lighting ceremony taking place on Wednesday, December 1.



For the first time ever, the tree came from Maryland.

It will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with a Swarovski star.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be on display to the public until Sunday, January 16, 2022.

AccuWeather takes us back to New York City in 1931 when the first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was erected.



