Society

WABC-TV honored with Edward R. Murrow Award

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

WABC-TV honored with Edward R. Murrow Award

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is celebrating a special honor.

WABC-TV was honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award Wednesday night at a ceremony in Midtown.

Our president and general manager, Chad Matthews, accepted the award.

It was for one of the station's 11 p.m. newscasts from April of 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic.

The Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

ABC News was also honored for overall excellence for a television network.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew yorkeyewitness newsawardwabc
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Black Friday buying guide: Shop early
Holiday shoppers out in force seeking Black Friday deals
Photos released in fatal stabbing of 36 year old near Penn Station
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
AccuWeather: Feels much colder
Possible landlord-tenant dispute leads to fire, injuries in Brooklyn
Show More
6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in NYC apartment fire
1 NYPD officer shot by suspect released, 2nd remains in hospital
Hundreds of FedEx packages found tossed into ravine, sheriff says
Cyber Monday deals: Strategies to shop and save big
Thanksgiving travel: What to know for the holiday weekend
More TOP STORIES News