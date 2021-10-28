WABC-TV honored with Edward R. Murrow Award

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Eyewitness News is celebrating a special honor.WABC-TV was honored with a national Edward R. Murrow Award Wednesday night at a ceremony in Midtown.Our president and general manager, Chad Matthews, accepted the award.It was for one of the station's 11 p.m. newscasts from April of 2020, during the height of the COVID pandemic.The Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.ABC News was also honored for overall excellence for a television network.----------