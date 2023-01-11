NYC area airports and passengers impacted by FAA ground stop

Derick Waller reports on how the FAA's nationwide groundstop was being felt at JFK Airport.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Thousands of flight delays and cancellations rippled across the U.S. early Wednesday after a computer outage led to a grounding order for all departing aircraft by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The impact was felt by travelers across the Tri-State area.

Eyewitness News was at JFK International Airport, where passengers lined up waiting for word on when flights would resume.

It was a similar scene at LaGuardia.

Airlines scrambled to address customers' frustrations.

United Airlines, which has a hub at Newark Liberty International Airport, and which paused all flights ahead of the FAA's nationwide ground stop order, is issuing travel waivers to passengers who were impacted.

This is just the latest headache for travelers in the U.S. who faced flight cancellations over the holidays amid winter storms and a breakdown with staffing technology at Southwest Airlines.

They also ran into long lines, lost baggage, and cancellations and delays over the summer as travel demand roared back from the COVID-19 pandemic and ran into staffing cutbacks at airports and airlines in the U.S. and Europe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

