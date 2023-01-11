Major computer failure reported at FAA with potential to impact airlines nationwide

A computer outage at the FAA threatens to delay flights nationwide. John Del Giorno reports from over New York's LaGuardia Airport.

A computer failure at the FAA has the potential to impact flights nationwide, including a possible nationwide grounding, ABC News has learned.

The affected system is responsible for sending out flight hazard information and real-time restrictions to pilots known as NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions).

"THE FAA is experiencing an outage that is impacting the update of NOTAMS. All flights are unable to be released at this time," the FAA said in a statement announcing the problem.

American Airlines told ABC News that it has only meant delays for their flights for the moment.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now," said the FAA in an update issued shortly after their initial announcement. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."

The NOTAM system alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures.

Pilots can fly without the system, and flights were departing from airports in the New York City area and other locations.

Flightaware is showing 760 domestic flights currently delayed, although it is unknown how many are specifically linked to the computer outage.

There are also reports nationwide of pilots telling passengers their flights are grounded until the system is restored.

American Airlines released the following statement: "The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing an outage with its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system, which provides critical flight safety operation information. We are closely monitoring the situation, which impacts all airlines, and working with the FAA to minimize disruption to our operation and customers. We encourage customers to check aa.com for the latest flight information."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.