A woman's face as it ages from 20, left, to 65, right, as predicted by Han's model.

Biological age vs actual age: How your face may reveal clues to physical health, longevity

How old are you really? The answer could be written on your face!

A person's biological age reflects physical health and can differ from actual age by years, National Geographic explored in its new "Mind, Body, Wonder" series.

Recently, scientists developed an AI tool that takes a 3D image of a person's face and calculates their biological age.

From teenaged to middle-aged, the face changes over time -- the eyes droop, the nose widens and the jowls sag, for example.

Some of these changes align with certain ailments, according to NatGeo. Systemic inflammation, for example, shows up in sagging skin. Full cheeks and undereye pouches could be signs of high cholesterol.

Learn more about these face aging clocks and how doctors could use them for preventative care at NatGeo.com/health.

