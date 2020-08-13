Fahim Saleh's sister releases heartbreaking video statement on brother's grisly murder

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The sister of Fahim Saleh, the man found fatally stabbed and dismembered in his Lower East Side apartment one month ago, remains heartbroken over her family's loss.

"My family and I are in such shock and debilitating pain," said Ruby Angela Saleh, the victim's sister. "Our beautiful boy was taken from us, and it doesn't feel like life can ever be joyful again."

She recounted how on July 13th, her 33-year-old brother had just returned from a three-mile run when he was fatally attacked.

She called Fahim, "brilliant, creative, spontaneous, whimsical, and generous to a fault."

A former business partner reached out to the family to tell them of Fahim's generosity and friendship.

"We always kept in touch and chatted when we could help one another," the business partner had said. "The world lost a great man." Ruby said that the partner offered to call their parents and tell them his story about what an amazing person their son was.

Ruby also talked about how her father made a remembrance of Fahim with photos on their fireplace mantle.

"Every time I walk by that, it is the most heartbreaking thing because it's a true representation of exactly who Fahim was," she said. "And, such a reminder of the fact that he really is no longer with us anymore."

She went on to say that she and her family will work to make sure that Fahim gets justice.

"My brother's death was a crime of the most cruel and heinous nature," Ruby said.

"If you are someone's sister, the next time you see your brother please hug him as tightly as you can for as long as you want because that's all I want to do every time I see those photos, but I'll never be able to hug Fahim again," she said through tears.

Ruby Angela Saleh also wrote a Medium.com article posted Thursday morning, in honor of the one-month anniversary of her brother's death.

