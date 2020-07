Fmr. personal assistant arrested in tech CEO Fahim Saleh's murder, decapitation

EMBED >More News Videos Investigators say a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur was targeted and executed in his Lower East Side apartment this week and sources say there appeared to be a professional attempt to cover it up.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD has arrested a former personal assistant of Fahim Saleh, the tech entrepreneur who was found decapitated and dismembered in his Lower East Side apartment, according to police sources.Tyrese Devon Haspil, 21, is expected to face second-degree murder and other charges after Saleh's sister discovered the gruesome scene that included large plastic bags and an electric saw still plugged into the wall.The motive, sources said, appeared to be a business dispute and the theft of tens of thousands of dollars.The gruesome murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur happened inside a luxury condo on the Lower East Side.Saleh was found decapitated and dismembered on Tuesday. Authorities revealed on Thursday that Saleh was stabbed to death.Saleh used a key fob to select his floor in the elevator Monday, but surveillance video shows a man wearing black and carrying a bag following him on and acting like he selected a different floor.But when they arrived on the seventh floor, the man followed Saleh off, and possibly knocked him out with a taser.Police say the murderer used a power saw to dismember the body -- an act that was possibly interrupted when Saleh's sister called up from the street, causing the suspect to flee down the fire stairs.Friends previously described Saleh as a brash and innovative entrepreneur who started businesses in Nigeria and elsewhere in the developing world.Detectives recovered text messages between Saleh and Haspil in which Saleh accused the suspect of stealing the money.Sources say the suspect was tracked by his credit card, believed paid for by Saleh, which paid for the electric saw used after the murder.Gokada released the following statement about their CEO:----------