NYPD, MTA build fake wall to catch President Trump-loving graffiti artist

EMBED <>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the fake wall that was built to catch a graffiti artist in Brooklyn.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities decided that the best way to catch a subway graffiti artist who loves President Trump was to build a wall.

The NYPD and MTA set up a fake wall made of plywood at the Borough Hall/Court Street station in Downtown Brooklyn.

The officers, along with subway workers, came up with the idea after numerous commuters complained about the "#ilovetrump" graffiti at the station.

They put up a fake wall, complete with a padlocked door for worker access which looked similar to a construction area, on March 12.

Officers hid behind the wall and waited until the vandal showed up. When he did, they jumped out from behind and made the arrest.

"Sure enough, our man came back and put up again in #lovetrump on the beam, so they caught him live writing on the beam," said NYPD Chief of Transit Edward Delatorre.

43-year-old Jamie Montemarano of Midwood was charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
downtown brooklynbrooklynnew york citygraffitisubwaypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Thousands left without power after outage at Queens apartment complex
2 dead after car crashes through railing, plunges into water
Wayward cow corralled on NYC highway rescued by sanctuary
97-year-old WWII veteran proud to still be working at NJ store
Bronx father charged in 1-month-old baby's death
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
2 dead when Florida-to-NYC charter bus overturns in Virginia
Show More
R. Kelly will request permission to travel to Dubai for concerts
Dispute leads to chase, deadly crash on Long Island
NJ basketball coach fired after accusations of sexual contact
NYPD uses drone for 1st time to respond to barricaded person
Ref who told NJ wrestler to cut dreads alleges defamation
More TOP STORIES News