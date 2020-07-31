UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man who is known to smoke on a fifth floor fire escape fell to his death from his Upper West Side apartment building Friday morning.
The man was discovered dead in the rear of the West 81st Street building just after 2:10 a.m.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.
Detectives learned he is known to smoke on his fire escape.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man dead after falling from 5th floor fire escape on Upper West Side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News