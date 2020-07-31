Man dead after falling from 5th floor fire escape on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man who is known to smoke on a fifth floor fire escape fell to his death from his Upper West Side apartment building Friday morning.

The man was discovered dead in the rear of the West 81st Street building just after 2:10 a.m.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Detectives learned he is known to smoke on his fire escape.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanupper west sidefallman killed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Underground explosions, manhole fires, cut power in Brooklyn
Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Cat 1 storm to reach US this weekend
1 Marine dead, 2 injured, 8 missing after vehicle accident
COVID News: How school in NYC will look different this year
Push-in burglar beats up 77-year-old man, robs him at knifepoint
AccuWeather: Early showers, storms on Friday
Millions set to lose $600 unemployment boost today
Show More
Social media encounter led to teen's murder, parents say
COVID Updates: Several states report record daily death numbers
68-year-old woman pushed onto subway tracks in random NYC attack
List: 7 more NYC, NY bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Massive fire ravages Pennsylvania apartment building
More TOP STORIES News