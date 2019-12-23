Falling ice prompts some street closures in Midtown and around Manhattan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police closed off several streets in Midtown Manhattan due to falling ice from buildings.
Many drivers became confused and had a hard time leaving Columbus Circle Monday morning.
That's because Central Park South and Broadway are closed due to the threat of falling ice and you can only go north or west.
Eyewitness News' cameras were rolling in Midtown Sunday as the temperatures warmed up and ice came crashing down.
Big, manhole-sized chunks of ice were falling from several high rise buildings, some of them as high as 80 stories tall.
The NYPD has several streets closed including Central Park South, Broadway at West 58th Street, and 6th Avenue just south of the park.
In fact, as Eyewitness News Reporter Cefaan Kim reported on the falling ice, more began to rain down around him. He and his photographer were safe.
Parents were shielding their children from danger as the ice rained down from above.
One big chunk came crashing down on 58th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues.
"Pretty scary. We just missed it," said Brian Meinsen.
"I head a loud bang and then all of a sudden I hear ice crashing onto the floor like two feet from where I was standing to my right side. So it was really scary," said Jennifer Meinsen.
"For the residents here it's a mess, it's a nightmare," said Nick Vino, a doorman at a condo on 7th Avenue. "This is home. They can't come home."
He said ice came crashing through the double paned atrium, smashing into the lobby.
Some tourists were left with no choice but to sprint across to their hotel. Others used umbrellas for protection.
The closures also affect the sidewalks. It's unclear how long the closures will remain in place.
Police have taken extra precautions since Tuesday, when falling debris killed a 60-year-old woman as she walked on 49th Street near 7th Avenue.
The Department of Buildings reminded all builders, contractors, and property owners to secure their properties from hazardous conditions during melting snow and ice conditions.
A 55-year-old man sustained minor cuts to the nose and lips when he was struck by falling ice at West 58th Street and Seventh Avenue Wednesday morning.
