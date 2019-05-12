3-alarm fire displaces families in the Bronx

FOXHURST, Bronx (WABC) -- Several families were displaced when a 3-alarm fire ripped through two apartment buildings in the Bronx.
Police say the fire broke out just before 11:30 Saturday night on Intervale Avenue in Foxhurst.
Flames started in the air shaft between two buildings and then spread to the roof. The apartment buildings were evacuated.
It took about 90 minutes for the fire to be brought under control. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
