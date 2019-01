A family is desperate to find a Brooklyn man with autism before Monday's frigid cold poses serious danger.Police said 51-year-old John Peeble, of Canarsie, was last seen leaving his house on East 83rd Street at approximately 7:00 p.m. last Monday.He's described as a bald black man with brown eyes who's 6-foot-2 and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black cargo pants, white shoes and a gray cap.Peeble's family said he has an extreme form of autism and is partially blind.Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.