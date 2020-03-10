Woman robs Family Dollar store in Bronx, attempts to stab security guard with screwdriver: Police

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman who robbed a Family Dollar store in the Bronx and attempted to stab a security guard with a screwdriver.

According to officials, the incident occurred Sunday night at a Family Dollar store located on Ogden Avenue in the Highbridge section of the Bronx.

Police say a female suspect placed a number of items in a plastic bag and tried to leave the store without paying for them.

Surveillance video shows the suspect try to stab a 55-year-old male security officer with a screwdriver after he attempts to confront the woman.

The suspect ran away and headed southbound on Ogden Avenue.

The individual is described as a female in her 40s; last seen wearing a dark colored wrap on her head, a black coat with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans and beige boots while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

