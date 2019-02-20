A disturbing incident in Rockland County where witnesses say a man intentionally drove into a family of 7, including 5 children, at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Rockland County.A baby carriage remained on the scene as investigators tried to figure out what happened at the store around 2:00 p.m. along Central Highway in Haverstraw.A worker inside the 7-Eleven was very shaken-up but told Eyewitness News that a man smoking outside the store became enraged with the father who asked him to stop smoking.The argument came to an end when the smoker got into his car and plowed into the 7-Eleven striking all seven members of the family, not once but twice."We just saw the car parked there. My understanding is he got out of the car. I guess there was something with the police and they tased him," Allison Rodriguez, who arrived after the incident, said.Captain Martin Rund of the Haverstraw Police Department said all of the family members suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.The driver was taken into police custody, Rund said. The vehicle had Texas plates, but no confirmation whether he is a local or from out of town.*** BREAKING NEWS***----------