Family, including 5 children, struck by vehicle in Rockland County

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has the latest on a family of 7 that was struck by a car in Haverstraw.

HAVERSTRAW, Rockland Co. (WABC) --
A disturbing incident in Rockland County where witnesses say a man intentionally drove into a family of 7, including 5 children, at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Rockland County.

A baby carriage remained on the scene as investigators tried to figure out what happened at the store around 2:00 p.m. along Central Highway in Haverstraw.

A worker inside the 7-Eleven was very shaken-up but told Eyewitness News that a man smoking outside the store became enraged with the father who asked him to stop smoking.

The argument came to an end when the smoker got into his car and plowed into the 7-Eleven striking all seven members of the family, not once but twice.

"We just saw the car parked there. My understanding is he got out of the car. I guess there was something with the police and they tased him," Allison Rodriguez, who arrived after the incident, said.

Captain Martin Rund of the Haverstraw Police Department said all of the family members suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The driver was taken into police custody, Rund said. The vehicle had Texas plates, but no confirmation whether he is a local or from out of town.

*** BREAKING NEWS***
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
accidentRockland CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Mild air moving into New York area
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
5 children left home alone hospitalized after Bronx fire
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Show More
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Man stabbed to death in NY home; Suspect arrested in Boston
More News