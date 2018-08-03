Family of man shot by off-duty NYPD sergeant speaks out

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An off-duty NYPD sergeant is now on modified duty after shooting a man he said was trying to rob him, but the victim's family said there's more to the story.

The shooting happened Thursday morning at New Jersey Avenue and Livonia Avenue in East New York.

Police say the 40-year-old sergeant was on his way to work when he shot 21-year-old Thayvone Santana during an alleged holdup.

When police arrived, the sergeant told them Santana was a stranger and had tried to rob him. But a family spokesman says the two know each other and had been fighting over a woman for weeks.

Eyewitness News has learned the sergeant is on probation after his arrest two years ago involving an incident with his girlfriend.

"There are certain things that we saw in this investigation that we have questions that we want answered at this point, until we answer that we felt it was best to place him on modified duty," said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.

Santana remains at Brookdale University Hospital after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Santana's mother is planning to meet with the Brooklyn District Attorney and hold a news conference with the National Action Network on Friday.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office issued the following statement:

"Our office responded to the scene shortly after the shooting and we are conducting an independent and thorough investigation. We will follow the facts and evidence wherever they lead us."

Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingofficer involved shootingoff-duty officercrimeEast New YorkBrooklynNew York City
