Family & Parenting

105-year-old World War II veteran Sophie Yazzie dies

TUCSON, Ariz. -- One of the longest living World War II veterans, Sophie Yazzie, died Saturday at 105 years old, according to Arizona Department of Veterans' Services Director Wanda Wright.

Yazzie was a member of the Navajo Nation. She was born in 1914 and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps when she was 28 years old.

She had four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted condolences and thanked Yazzie for her service.



"On behalf of the Navajo people, we offer our thoughts and prayers for the family of the late Sophie Yazzie, a matriarch for her family and a warrior for our Navajo people who served our country with great honor and dignity," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingarizonaworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Knicks, Nets fans, local athletes pay tribute to Kobe Bryant
Body found near search area for missing NJ woman
Grammys honors Kobe Bryant with Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men
AccuWeather: Expect above average temperatures
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
2 adults, 1 child dead, toddler injured in NY shooting
Show More
Car crashes into funeral home causing fire in Queens
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
Vigil held to remember boy who apparently froze in LI garage
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
More TOP STORIES News