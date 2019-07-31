Big sister saves 4-year-old brother from drowning in Pennsylvania

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Heroes come in many forms. In this case, seven-year-old Savannah Andrews is now a hero after saving her 4-year-old little brother Josh's life."He was my little brother, and I love him a lot," she said.According to the children's parents, Josh wandered outside of his Levittown home around 4:45 p.m. Friday. They said they took their eye off of him just for a second."(My husband) had just got home from work, and we were getting ready to go somewhere shortly," Keri Andrews said. "But the next thing you know, I was talking for a couple minutes, and I hear what I thought was screaming."Thankfully, Savannah was watching Josh from her swing near the pool when he fell in trying to fill up his squirt gun."I jumped up and ran. When he fell in, he came up and went down and then came up again, but then went down and stayed down," she said.So she jumped in.At seven years old, she described what sounded like a textbook lifeguard-caliber save."I had one arm, like, swimming to the ledge, and then he was swimming there with me, so we could get to the ledge," she said.By the time mom ran outside, all she had to do was pull the kids out of the pool."She told me exactly what she had done, and I realized that the impact it has because if it weren't for her we wouldn't have my son," Keri said.----------