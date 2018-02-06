FAMILY & PARENTING

Vorhees couple welcomes baby Carson during Super Bowl halftime

Couple welcomes baby Carson during Super Bowl half time. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on February 5, 2018.

VOORHEES, New Jersey --
Two proud new parents from South Jersey experienced the most exciting halftime show of their lives.

Jackelyn and her husband Chris welcomed a healthy baby boy, smack in the middle of the game.

The couple had to leave their own Super Bowl party and rush to Virtua Hospital in Voorhees on Sunday night.

Within the hour, they had little Carson Noble -- named after Carson Wentz.

"She bet me back in October that if the Eagles went to the Super Bowl and won that his name could be Carson, and they had to win," Chris said. "He was born basically during halftime."

Mom Jackelyn, a two-time cancer survivor, said this was completely unexpected. She wasn't due until March 2.

However, the doctors say both she and Carson are doing just fine.

