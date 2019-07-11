Family & Parenting

Fire department welcomes 12 babies after devastating wildfire

REDDING, Calif. -- Nearing the one year anniversary of the devastating Carr Fire in California, the 12 babies born into the Redding Fire Department got together for an adorable photo shoot.

"After the Carr Fire, after we all went through something emotional, we all got together and were telling each other what was happening - and we all kind of figured out we were all pregnant together," said Kimberly Hanlon, a Redding Fire wife.

According to KRCR-TV, the new bundle of babies includes three sets of twins.

"It's a big team effort, very family oriented, and I think that's one of the things - that's one of the reasons we love this job and being able to help each other out, family and friends," said Redding firefighter Garrett Claycamp.

The night the Carr Fire barrelled into Redding, the group became even closer.

"We actually communicated day and night, 24/7. It was a hard time, especially being pregnant everyone, you know, trying to get together and help each other," Hanlon said.

Their husbands were all out on the fire lines during the Carr Fire, either evacuating or helping others evacuate.

"That night my husband was working and he told me he loved me through text," said Hanlon. "A lot of us actually got that text, that we love you very much."

Today, nearly one year later, they're welcoming new signs of life and growth in the form of tiny fingers and toes.

"We are going to have a lot of play dates and a lot of kids and probably tantrums and good times together," said Hanlon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingbabieswildfireu.s. & worldcalifornia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 hurt when taxi crashes into Manhattan restaurant
Gruesome details in slaying of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck
1 hurt when car smashes into, ends up completely inside NJ bakery
Brooklyn HOV lane driver ticketed with dummy in the back seat
Woman fatally impaled through eye by metal straw: Report
Sources: Deadly NYC fire set by unstable tenant facing eviction
Teen claims he was 'defending himself' in fatal school stabbing
Show More
Disney honors Cameron Boyce with charitable donation
Mount Vernon City Council votes to oust mayor after guilty plea
Homeless man sentenced 20 to life for New Rochelle murder
Video shows fight prior to fatal subway station stabbing
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Warnings in effect
More TOP STORIES News