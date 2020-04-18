Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home during coronavirus outbreak

Click here to see all of our coronavirus coverage.
Virtual museum tours
Museums around the world might be closed, but you can still take a peek at the treasures they hold. Through Google Arts & Culture, you can browse collections from institutions like New York's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), the National Gallery of Art in Washington, the Paul J. Getty Museum in Los Angeles, London's National Gallery and the Acropolis Museum in Athens.
At-home activities from National Geographic
If you're looking for educational resources for your family, check out NatGeo@Home's guide to fun activities at home that support independent learning.
Nature webcams and live streams
If you can't get out and about easily and safely in your neighborhood, consider checking out live cameras from the National Park Service showing the sights and sounds of parkland across America. Explore.org also offers dozens of live animal cameras, and the popular Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Southern California can be seen this year via livestream.
Check to see if your favorite zoo is also offering a similar live stream.
Virtual tours of the International Space Station and other NASA facilities
If your dream is to be an astronaut, here's a fun way to get a head start! NASA has a section on its website full of virtual tours of the International Space Station, Hubble Space Telescope mission operations center and other iconic NASA facilities.
Head over to spaceplace.nasa.gov for more space-related ideas for kids from NASA.
Virtual tour of the White House
In 2017, the Obama administration published a 360-degree tour of the White House that is still available on Facebook:
Celebrate Earth Month with a nature documentary
You might not be able to get out and about as much as you normally would this April, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate Earth Month! For the month of April, Disney+ will celebrate Earth Month with a curated collection of documentaries, series and films from National Geographic and Disneynature. Click here to see a list of what's offered.
Virtual wine tastings
Across Northern California's wine country, wineries are offering virtual tasting experiences where you can order a bottle of wine in advance and participate over the internet. Check out this roundup from the New York Times about participating wineries.
Learn to draw Disney characters
Star animators from Disney Animation are stepping in front of the camera to share the secrets to sketching your favorite Disney characters.
See more of the "How to Draw" series on the Walt Disney Animation Studios YouTube account.
Start an at-home garden project
If you need an at-home activity that's both fun and educational, consider gardening. Good Housekeeping's Lori Bergamotto recently joined "Good Morning America" to share some fun tips for the whole family to use to help get their garden ready for spring.
Dive into the world of baking
An extended time at home is the perfect chance to dig through your cupboards to see what ingredients you have laying around that could be turned into something creative. Check out this easy bread recipe that chef Sara Moulton "Good Morning America" or mix it up even more with this use-what-you've-got banana bread recipe from chef Samin Nosrat.
Watch a Disney storytime video
Some of the biggest stars from Disney, ABC, ESPN, Lucasfilm and other parts of the Walt Disney Company are sitting down to read stories to children a daily story.
Make way! 🌊 Settle in to hear “Moana and the Ocean” read by @auliicravalho, voice of Moana. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/TjsIuW1GPO— Disney (@Disney) April 15, 2020
Watch more storytime videos on the Disney Twitter account.
"At Home with Olaf" shorts
Walt Disney Animation Studios has created an all-new original animated content series theat features Olaf from "Frozen" in 20 unique vignettes. Josh Gad returned to voice Olaf from home and the series was created at home by Hyrum Osmond, the supervising animator of Olaf from the first "Frozen" film.
Starting this week, enjoy an all-new original Disney Animation digital series with everyone’s favorite snowman, Olaf. #AtHomeWithOlaf created at home by Hyrum Osmond. Voiced from home by Josh Gad. #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/gFFuHE8mev— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) April 6, 2020
See more Olaf shorts on the Disney Animation Twitter account.
Fun stuff from Disney parks
Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World might be temporarily closed, but you can still experience the magic of your favorite Disney theme park right from your home.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride point-of-view
It's A Small World ride point-of-view
#VoicesFromHome performance by EPCOT's JAMMitors
#VoicesFromHome performance by the Dapper Dans
