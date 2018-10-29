HALLOWEEN

Hospitalized babies dress up for Halloween costume contest

EMBED </>More Videos

These pint-sized patients at Advocate Children's Hospital are all dressed up for Halloween!

CHICAGO --
Babies at Advocate Children's Hospital in suburban Chicago dressed up Monday as part of the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Costume Contest.

The hospital hosts the annual contest to bring a bit of fun and normalcy to the parents of babies hospitalized on their first Halloween.

The public can vote on their favorite costume until noon November 1 on the hospital's Facebook page. The winning families will receive a Target gift card.

This year, more than 40 babies joined the contest with parents transforming the preemies into pumpkins, mermaids, superheroes and even "Where's Waldo?"

The participating babies ranged in age from less than one day old to three months old.

The NICU is where critically ill infants are cared for after experiencing a premature birth or other medical complications. Sometimes they are there for months of intensive care.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyhalloweenbabyhealthPark RidgeOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HALLOWEEN
DIY: Make your own robot costume for Halloween
Candyman: A real-life Halloween horror story
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
Meet the Ghost Photographer: A Hollywood exec turned psychic
More halloween
FAMILY & PARENTING
Woman dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Miracle Baby: Smallest child ever born at LI hospital goes home
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Boy's pumpkin from late grandpop returned after being stolen
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Man convicted in meat cleaver attack on NYPD detective
Suspect in lewd act on female subway passenger surrenders
NYPD: Correction officer, 3 others assault man after crash
NJ teacher accused of sexual conduct with student
Man gets life in prison for kidnapping baby cut from womb
Police: Crash video shows importance of NJ's move-over law
Woman fired after video of racist rant goes viral
Woman dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Show More
Olympic gymnasts file sexual abuse lawsuit against former doctor Larry Nassar
Lion Air flight crashes into sea, killing all 189 on board
Pair steals cancer drug worth $12K from SI apartment building
Man accused of killing 11 at PA synagogue denied bail
Another package sent to CNN; pipe bomb suspect appears in court
More News