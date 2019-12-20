holiday

The good, the great and how to solve the howling at Santa

The perfect holiday picture with Santa may not always go as planned.

So what do you do to get the picture you want with everyone smiling?

Good Morning America viewers shared some of their top tips.

Paula Faye Everett from Salem, Illinois said to use video mode on your phone camera and attach your phone to a tripod. They most likely won't even notice they are being recorded and you'll be able to then take snap shots of the video.

"My youngest hates strangers. So I usually wait until the very last second and then drop him in their lap, run off camera and either play 'Baby Shark' or rattle a pack of fruit snacks, and that usually gets him to smile" said fellow GMA viewer, Katie Kolman.

Photographer Karen Haberberg says that when it comes to holiday photos, you can turn those holiday tears into holiday cheer.

"Always make sure that they've eaten and that they're rested," Haberberg said. "Preparing your kids. Also prepare yourself. Even if the photo doesn't come out perfectly or what you had envisioned, it might still be a great holiday photo."
