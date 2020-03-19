Coronavirus News: Free daycare for kids of 1st responders, healthcare workers in Westchester

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- School districts in Westchester County are opening their doors to children of healthcare workers and first responders so they can continue to do their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.All school districts in Westchester County are now providing childcare for kids ages 5-12 whose parents don't have other childcare options."This is an important thing we as a county can do to help support these brave men and women who are the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 outbreak," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. " I want them to be able to focus on their work and know that their children are well taken care of. It's often said 'it takes a village' - today that village is a whole County and we are here to support and care for one another during this difficult and stressful time."The service is available to all county residents and those healthcare and workers and first responders who live outside of Westchester but work in the county.The hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. five days a week.Ardsley: Concord Road Elementary SchoolBedford: Mount Kisco Elementary SchoolBlind Brook: Bruno M Ponterio Ridge Street SchoolBronxville: Bronxville Elementary SchoolByram Hills: Armonk Children's CornerCroton-Harmon: Carrie E. Tompkins Elementary SchoolDobbs Ferry: Coordinated with existing after-school program at Springhurst Elementary SchoolEdgemont: Edgemont High SchoolGreenburgh - North Castle: Kenneth B. Clark AcademyHarrison: Harrison Elementary SchoolHastings on Hudson:o Pre-K to 4th Grade: Hillside Elementary School;o 5th and 6th Grade: Farragut Middle SchoolHendrick Hudson: Hendrick Hudson Elementary SchoolIrvington: Dows Lane Elementary SchoolKatonah - Lewisboro: Elementary SchoolMount Vernon: Holmes Elementary Schoolo Additional childcare resources will be provided at Macedonian Baptist Church; Mount Vernon Heights Congregational Church and Allen Memorial Church or the Church of God in ChristNew Rochelle: City School District of New Rochelle's District Offices (second floor of New Rochelle City Hall)Ossining: Park Elementary SchoolPeekskill: Uriah Hill Elementary SchoolsPelham: Siwanoy and Hutchinson Elementary School(s)Pocantico Hills:Rye City: Rye High School or Rye Middle SchoolSomers: Somers Intermediate SchoolTarrytown: John Paulding Elementary SchoolValhalla: Easter Seals or Valhalla Middle/High SchoolWhite Plains: Post Road Elementary School between 9:00 am - 3:00 pmYonkers: Each site may accommodate 2-3 classes of 10 students aged 4-12o Casimir Pulaski School - 150 Kings Cross, Scarsdaleo Montessori School 31 - 7 Ravenswood Rdo School 17 - 745 Midland AveYorktown: Yorktown High School between 8:00 am - 4:00 pm