Video shows men shooting at SUV at Far Rockaway gas station

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD released shocking surveillance video of two people wanted in connection with a brazen shooting at a Queens gas station.It happened on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway back on Monday, December 28.Police say after leaving the store one of the two men fired approximately 12 rounds from a handgun at a black SUV.A man and woman, both 21, inside the vehicle were not struck, however, the SUV did suffer damage to its body and front and rear windshields.The men wanted in the shooting fled on foot northbound.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------