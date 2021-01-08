Video shows men shooting at SUV at Far Rockaway gas station

By Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD released shocking surveillance video of two people wanted in connection with a brazen shooting at a Queens gas station.

It happened on Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway back on Monday, December 28.

Police say after leaving the store one of the two men fired approximately 12 rounds from a handgun at a black SUV.

A man and woman, both 21, inside the vehicle were not struck, however, the SUV did suffer damage to its body and front and rear windshields.

The men wanted in the shooting fled on foot northbound.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO WATCH: Shocking video of riot in Capitol by Nat Geo photographer
EMBED More News Videos

National Geographic photographer Louie Palu documents the siege inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
far rockawayqueensnew york cityshootinggas stationsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
Patient in custody after firing shots in NYC hospital
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Vaccine mega-sites open in 2 NJ locations today
Mega Millions drawing tonight worth $510M, Powerball jackpot $470M for Saturday
7 On Your Side warns of COVID-19 vaccine scams
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds
Show More
Senior citizen punched in face at Bronx subway station
Residents furious after being displaced from NY apartment building
COVID Live Updates: 60% of cases transmitted by people without symptoms
Education Secretary DeVos latest resignation after riot
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she feared losing her life during riots
More TOP STORIES News